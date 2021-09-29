Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 31,100 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 600,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

