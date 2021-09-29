Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.49 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.