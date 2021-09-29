Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

