Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SCFLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

