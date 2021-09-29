Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $17,716,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

