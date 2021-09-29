Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.33) and the highest is ($1.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.39.

SRPT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.16. 6,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,855,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,647,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

