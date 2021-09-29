Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Saputo stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. Saputo has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

