Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

SC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,377. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 45.46 and a quick ratio of 45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

