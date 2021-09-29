Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives €98.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €98.88 ($116.32).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of EPA SAN traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €82.12 ($96.61). 1,372,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €86.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.12. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.