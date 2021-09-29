Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.20

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 114199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

