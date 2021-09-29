Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sanara MedTech were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTI opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $53.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

