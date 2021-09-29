Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. 2,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saipem has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

