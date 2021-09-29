Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, August 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safran presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Safran has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

