SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $442,747.03 and approximately $126,536.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

