Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 291.5% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 106,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $436.40. The stock had a trading volume of 414,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $445.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.