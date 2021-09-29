Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 45.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Tesla by 6.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.7% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,629,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $771.63. The company had a trading volume of 624,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.30. The company has a market cap of $763.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $606.65.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

