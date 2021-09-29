Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Has $14.45 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 6.6% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,557,000.

BATS USMV traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.78. 11,789,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71.

