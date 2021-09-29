Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 157.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,776,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.15. 386,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,705,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.