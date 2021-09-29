Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of RBSFY stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Rubis has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis SCA engages in downstream oil and chemical processing. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Stockage, Support and Services. The Distribution segment engages in trading and distribution of fuels, lubricants, liquefied gases and bitumens. The Stockage segment engages in storage of bulk liquid products for commercial and industrial customers.

