Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of RBSFY stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Rubis has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00.
Rubis Company Profile
