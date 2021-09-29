Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $14.48 price target on Royal Mail and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

