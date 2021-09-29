Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1,351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,544,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,448,000 after acquiring an additional 117,479 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

