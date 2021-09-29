Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 129.49% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,326,225. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

