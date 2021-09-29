Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.19

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 78255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Truist Securities lowered Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Root from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.34.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Root in the second quarter worth about $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 85.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

