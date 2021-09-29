Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. 18,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,067. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

