Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Shares of Rocky Brands stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.55. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.