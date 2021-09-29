Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 619,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $177,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,700,000 after purchasing an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after acquiring an additional 282,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 43.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after acquiring an additional 243,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROK shares. HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,020. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.51 and a one year high of $327.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.12 and a 200 day moving average of $285.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

