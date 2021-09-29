RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) & Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Financial Analysis

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RocketLab and Kaman, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RocketLab
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Kaman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares RocketLab and Kaman’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RocketLab
|N/A
|N/A
|-$12.34 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Kaman
|$784.46 million
|1.26
|-$69.74 million
|$2.11
|16.76
RocketLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.
Profitability
This table compares RocketLab and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RocketLab
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Kaman
|-6.65%
|7.13%
|4.21%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
30.5% of RocketLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Kaman shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Kaman beats RocketLab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
RocketLab Company Profile
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
Kaman Company Profile
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.
