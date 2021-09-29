Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1,607.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,399,000 after purchasing an additional 238,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $27.71 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

