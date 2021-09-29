Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

