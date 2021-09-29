Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $106,000 in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 415,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.