Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 186.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

MAA opened at $186.59 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.