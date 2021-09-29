Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,784 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 331.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter.

REET opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.79.

