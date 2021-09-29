Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) vs. RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) Critical Review

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and RTCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.88 $170.10 million $1.68 36.25 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.70% 18.95% 7.58% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and RTCORE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 7 0 0 1.88 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus target price of $64.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than RTCORE.

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 11.64, indicating that its share price is 1,064% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats RTCORE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

RTCORE Company Profile

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

