Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.17

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 3259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

