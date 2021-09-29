Ripio Credit Network Price Down 21.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $17,048.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00094549 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00024782 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

