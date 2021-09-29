Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 691.60 ($9.04) on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 710.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 649.26. The company has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 589 ($7.70) to GBX 601 ($7.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Rightmove to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 605.14 ($7.91).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

