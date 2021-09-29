Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,205 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of West Bancorporation worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 89,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,362.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,007. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $30.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

