Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Curis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Curis by 113.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $727.27 million, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.90. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRIS. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Curis Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

