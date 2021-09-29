Rhumbline Advisers Invests $626,000 in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 340,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNUS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Genius Brands International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genius Brands International alerts:

GNUS opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. Genius Brands International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.