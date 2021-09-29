Rhumbline Advisers Has $715,000 Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 34.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DX stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $604.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 242.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

