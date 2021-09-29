Rhumbline Advisers Has $711,000 Stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Regis worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGS. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Regis by 33.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Regis by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Regis by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Regis in the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Regis in the first quarter worth $191,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

RGS stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.78. Regis Co. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

