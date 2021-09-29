Rhumbline Advisers Has $699,000 Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Thermon Group worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth $191,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth $353,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

THR stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $588.96 million, a P/E ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.61. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

