Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after acquiring an additional 383,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $604.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

