Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $33.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

REYN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. 233,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

