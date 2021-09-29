Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Gap Down to $8.82

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $8.55. Reservoir Media shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 10,677 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on RSVR. Roth Capital began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

