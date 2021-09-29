Research Analysts Set Expectations for Graphic Packaging Holding’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Graphic Packaging in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after purchasing an additional 711,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

