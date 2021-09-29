Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank First Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bank First in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $70.60 on Wednesday. Bank First has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $541.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.70.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Bank First by 93,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

