Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE):

9/23/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.20 ($28.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/16/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.90 ($21.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.50 ($27.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €27.30 ($32.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/7/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/13/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €28.50 ($33.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.80 ($25.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of FRA:DTE traded down €0.26 ($0.31) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €17.31 ($20.36). 6,772,227 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.35.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

