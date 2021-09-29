Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $19.12

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.89. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
RNLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a PE ratio of -119.50 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.
Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)
Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
