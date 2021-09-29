Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Gap Up to $19.12

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.12, but opened at $19.89. Renalytix AI shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a PE ratio of -119.50 and a beta of -0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

