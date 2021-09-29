Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYF) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $202.76 and last traded at $202.76. Approximately 1,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 626% from the average daily volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.69.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMYF)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

